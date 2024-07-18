Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 672.0 days.
Dexterra Group Stock Performance
Dexterra Group stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.
About Dexterra Group
