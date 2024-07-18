Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 672.0 days.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Dexterra Group stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

