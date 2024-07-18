Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.51

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 72269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

