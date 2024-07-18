Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Oracle by 30,724.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,056,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $216,795,000 after buying an additional 2,049,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,229,824 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.56. 1,865,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

