DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
DCC Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.