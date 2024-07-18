Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 1,740,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.