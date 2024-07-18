Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $2.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,332,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,112,000 after purchasing an additional 84,910 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $21,651,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,954,455. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $180.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,016. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

