Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $142.33. 709,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $157.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

