D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 157,272 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

