D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock valued at $30,218,549. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MU stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.45. 30,379,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,995,096. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

