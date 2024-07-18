D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AON traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,716. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.14.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.