D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AON traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,716. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.14.
AON Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.
Insider Activity at AON
In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AON Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
