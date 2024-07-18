D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,083,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,864,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 506,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $333,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,111,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,221,000 after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,685. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

