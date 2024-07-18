D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $204,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 739,112 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.91. 2,469,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,754. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

