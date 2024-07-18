D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $59.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,930.56. 189,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,297. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,876.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,667.75. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

