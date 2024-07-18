D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $25.92 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.2% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.58.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.87 on Thursday, hitting $564.41. 6,834,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $581.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

