D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,828,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,332,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.