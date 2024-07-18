D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $429,532,000 after buying an additional 83,291 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $2,653,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.91 on Thursday, hitting $839.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $834.97 and a 200-day moving average of $757.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $372.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

