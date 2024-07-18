CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CSP Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.37. CSP has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CSP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,360,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,836.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,350,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,175,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,360,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,072,836.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,652 shares of company stock valued at $206,757 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

