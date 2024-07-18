Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

CRDO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 591,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,828,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,133,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $952,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,828,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,133,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,443,394 over the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

