Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $338,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IBIT stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

