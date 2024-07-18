Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

