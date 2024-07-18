Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 630,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,621. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.