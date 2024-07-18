Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.96. 4,484,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $412.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

