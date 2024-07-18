Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $662.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

