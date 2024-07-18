Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $15.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 40.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

