Contrasting Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Montana Technologies and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82% AAON 15.44% 25.84% 19.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Montana Technologies and AAON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AAON has a consensus target price of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Given AAON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AAON is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montana Technologies and AAON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A AAON $1.17 billion 6.20 $177.62 million $2.15 41.08

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Summary

AAON beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

