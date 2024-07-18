Contrasting Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) & Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 28.54% 14.84% 2.08% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 28.17% 10.52% 1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank OZK and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $2.25 billion 2.32 $690.78 million $5.97 7.71 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.34 billion 4.06 $392.93 million $1.94 14.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank OZK and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 2 5 1 0 1.88 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bank OZK presently has a consensus price target of $45.14, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Bank OZK’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Dividends

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank OZK pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits. It also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, it provides real estate, consumer, small business, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, equipment, agricultural, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; lender and structured, business aviation, and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. Additionally, the company offers ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

