ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Down 11.4% in June

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 17,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

