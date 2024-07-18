Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Holdings Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 49,626 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Comstock Resources worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

