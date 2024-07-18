Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Down 2.6%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 10,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

