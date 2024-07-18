Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 1,357,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

