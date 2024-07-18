Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Cogeco Announces Dividend

Shares of CGO opened at C$53.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$62.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.62%.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

