Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

