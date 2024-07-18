Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.7%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $63.88. 1,527,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,832,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

