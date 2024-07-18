Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 438,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.9 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,550. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

