Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 189,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,234. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.