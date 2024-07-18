Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GLO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 189,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,234. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.60.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
