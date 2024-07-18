Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

GLV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 86,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,537. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

