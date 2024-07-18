Citigroup Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.76.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $204.26 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

