CIBC Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$59.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.56.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

TRP opened at C$54.85 on Monday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.55.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Insiders sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

