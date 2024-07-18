CIBC Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$47.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE ATZ opened at C$47.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.70.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

