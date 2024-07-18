Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Cerus Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 1,207,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,696,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 114,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cerus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

