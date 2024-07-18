Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:CCS opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,095 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

