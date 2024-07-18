CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,646 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

