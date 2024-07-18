Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 440.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 285,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,547. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

