Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on VinFast Auto Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for VinFast Auto in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of VFS opened at $4.51 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth $195,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

