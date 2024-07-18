Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.05

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.05 and last traded at C$26.05, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.24.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.