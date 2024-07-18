Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Andrew Holden Sells 5,169 Shares

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,248.92).

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

LON BYIT traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 482.20 ($6.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 544.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452.60 ($5.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 665 ($8.62). The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,604.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,736.84%.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

