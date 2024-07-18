Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading Up 23.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shot up 23.8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 27,117,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 11,642,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Specifically, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,781.09). In other Bushveld Minerals news, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 600,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,781.09). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 500,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,484.24). Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

