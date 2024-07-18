Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

