Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $249.08

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.