Brokerages Set Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Price Target at $16.93

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 84.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,713,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

